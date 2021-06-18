Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

