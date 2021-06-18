NexWave Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. National Retail Properties accounts for approximately 1.5% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 13,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,853. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.