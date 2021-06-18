NexWave Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

SRC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

