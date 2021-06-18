Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,058,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 81,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,518. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

