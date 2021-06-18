Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

NexWave Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up 13.9% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. 34,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

