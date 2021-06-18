Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $788,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 180.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.36. 2,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,796. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

