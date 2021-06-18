Federated Hermes Inc. Has $127.59 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,664 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of MSCI worth $127,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.32. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,522. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.46. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $506.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

