Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

RTX stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 203,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.