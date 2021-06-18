Robin Watson Buys 2,632 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson acquired 2,632 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robin Watson bought 2,428 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60).

Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 236.80 ($3.09). 2,720,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -9.79. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

