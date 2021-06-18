Evoke Wealth LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 28,038.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after buying an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

CL traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 76,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

