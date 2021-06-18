Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2,388.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,589 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after buying an additional 1,552,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 139,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

