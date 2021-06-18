Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s 8th Largest Position

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,811 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 3.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $448,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $100.51. 46,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,018. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

