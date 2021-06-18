5,250 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.61. 185,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,494,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 332.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.82 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.32.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.10.
In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $336,027,502 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
