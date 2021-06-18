5,250 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.61. 185,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,494,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 332.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.82 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.10.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $336,027,502 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.