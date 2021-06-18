2,726 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.15. 12,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,476. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

