State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.05. 26,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

