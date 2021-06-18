American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.74. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

