Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.