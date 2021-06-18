Martingale Asset Management L P Has $63.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $63,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

