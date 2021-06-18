Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $49,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Comerica Bank increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $352.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

