Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Several research firms recently commented on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 23,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

