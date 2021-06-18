ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 165,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,239,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $169.67. 15,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.