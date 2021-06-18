X Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 244,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

NOG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 18,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

