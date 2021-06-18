ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 186,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $13.64. 4,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,870. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

