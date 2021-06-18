Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,859,360 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,888,953 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,859,360 shares during the quarter. First Majestic Silver accounts for 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.71% of First Majestic Silver worth $341,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,329 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 189,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

