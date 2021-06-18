Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Short Interest Update

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JUSHF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,360. Jushi has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.