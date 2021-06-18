Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 94,283 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,312,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $684.98. 16,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,110. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $673.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

