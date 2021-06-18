Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331,822 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.33% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $177,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,958. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.03.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

