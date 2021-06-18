Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,929,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 304,516 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.64% of Canadian National Railway worth $3,819,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

CNI stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. 129,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,796. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.