NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 269,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. The stock has a market cap of $202.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

