Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,661 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $91,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $174.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

