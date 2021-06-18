ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $530.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 707.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.50 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

