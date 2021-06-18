Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

