Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 186,543 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $52,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.12. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

