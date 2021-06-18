Aviva PLC Buys 177,360 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,360 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $43,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1,370.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 558,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

