Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,160,217 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160,217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $134,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.50. 100,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

