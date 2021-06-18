Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,776,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,127,961 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises 30.9% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.92% of Range Resources worth $131,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,626,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.16.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 135,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

