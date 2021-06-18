Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 119,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

