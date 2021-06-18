Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 50,000 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $102,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.14. 1,764,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.72. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.