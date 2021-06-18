Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 5.2%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.53. Approximately 19,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 859,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 306,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.