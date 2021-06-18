Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in May

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,618,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 2,192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,180.0 days.
KPELF stock remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,266. Keppel has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88.
Keppel Company Profile
