Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in May

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,618,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 2,192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,180.0 days.

KPELF stock remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,266. Keppel has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

