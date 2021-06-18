Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $42.05. Approximately 8,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,174,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

