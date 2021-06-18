Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 63,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,789. The stock has a market cap of $260.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.37. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

