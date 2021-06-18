Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,361 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $62,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

