Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Raised by Bp Plc

Bp Plc increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 605.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,494,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,590,000 after buying an additional 76,089 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $237.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

