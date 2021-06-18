PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,067,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,211,030 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 5.8% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $2,930,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.57. 273,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,259. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

