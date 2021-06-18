Cortexyme Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,176% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 call options.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 400,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cortexyme by 4.2% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,719,000 after buying an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth about $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTX stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

