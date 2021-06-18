Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Guidewire Software (GWRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) recently:

6/16/2021 – Guidewire Software was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2021 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Guidewire Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/2/2021 – Guidewire Software was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

5/5/2021 – Guidewire Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

4/22/2021 – Guidewire Software had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $113.65. 6,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.15 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Get Guidewire Software Inc alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $68,631,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $85,091,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.