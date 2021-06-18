Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.27 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $791.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $6,148,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.50. 51,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,224. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

