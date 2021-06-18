$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Autoliv by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.08. 4,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.87. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $108.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

