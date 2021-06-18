Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178,588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Masco worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

